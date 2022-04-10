Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $83,338,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

