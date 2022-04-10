Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.05.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

