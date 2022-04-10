Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,065 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

