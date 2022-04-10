Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 370 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $166.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.25 and a 52 week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

