Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after buying an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

