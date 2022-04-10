Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $420.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.46. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

