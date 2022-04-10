Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $518.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

