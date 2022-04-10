Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 81,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,149 shares of company stock worth $4,569,337. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

BIGC opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.85.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

