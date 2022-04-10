Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 988 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.52.

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

