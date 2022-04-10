Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

