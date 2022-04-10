Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.90 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

