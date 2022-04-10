Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 115 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Snowflake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272,536 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $208.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.83 and its 200 day moving average is $300.70. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

