DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

