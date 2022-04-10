Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $85,603.48 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $163.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

