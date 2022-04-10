Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $162.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $163.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

