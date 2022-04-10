Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down to $50.65

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.65, but opened at $49.54. Domo shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,113 shares of company stock worth $5,341,151 over the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

