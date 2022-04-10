DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOYU. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.

DouYu International stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DouYu International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

