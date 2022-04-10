DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DOYU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.23.

DOYU stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DouYu International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DouYu International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

