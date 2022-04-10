DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 430

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.64) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

