Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.56. 450,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,295. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 907,892 shares of company stock valued at $83,001,057 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

