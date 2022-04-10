Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.