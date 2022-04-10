Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $326,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

NYSE D opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.