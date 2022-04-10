Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $333,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

