Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $406,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

