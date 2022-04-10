Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $418,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

