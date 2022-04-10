Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $367,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

