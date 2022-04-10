Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,420 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $603.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $972.95 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

