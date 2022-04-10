Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,464 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,190.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.