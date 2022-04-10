Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 458 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

