Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $374,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.6% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

