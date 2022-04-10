Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

