Dusk Network Market Cap Hits $145.44 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $145.44 million and $8.35 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

