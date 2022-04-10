Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.80. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,255,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,245 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,303,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

