Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 11,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.48 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie acquired 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

