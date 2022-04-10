Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

ETN stock opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

