eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.