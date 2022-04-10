eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in eBay by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.