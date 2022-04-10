eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

