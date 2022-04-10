Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.95. 1,288,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

