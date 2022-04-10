Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 million, a PE ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

