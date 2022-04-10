Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.