Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($61.54) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edenred from €51.50 ($56.59) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,734. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

