Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE:EPC opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

