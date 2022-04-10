Edward S. Lampert Sells 25,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AutoNation by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

