Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.50. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,966.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

