Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $20.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,539,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,094,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,404. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

