Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $295.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $311.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.