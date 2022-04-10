Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EARN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 60,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,219. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

