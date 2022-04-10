Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

