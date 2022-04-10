EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Boosted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE EME traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.38. The stock had a trading volume of 454,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.79 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

